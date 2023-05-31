H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 22,187 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in H&R Block by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,066,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in H&R Block by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 342.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 54,435 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Articles

