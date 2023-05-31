Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Plans Dividend of $0.92

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.918 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

AHCHY stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.