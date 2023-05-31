UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
UCB Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. UCB has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $48.45.
About UCB
Further Reading
