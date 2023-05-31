UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. UCB has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $48.45.

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

