DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $92.04.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

