Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Nuvei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NVEI opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Nuvei by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nuvei by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,947,000 after buying an additional 84,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nuvei by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after buying an additional 824,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvei by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,546,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Nuvei by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,398,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after buying an additional 533,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Stories

