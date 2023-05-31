BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Lake Street Capital

Posted by on May 31st, 2023

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOLGet Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital to $1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BIOL has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.33.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 244.91% and a negative net margin of 60.92%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

