Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 204.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACHV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

ACHV stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 71,818 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 73.6% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 308,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 130,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 33.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

