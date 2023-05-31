Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Lowered to $15.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HPE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

