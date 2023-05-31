Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARM opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of $51.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.17. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carisma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $1.40. As a group, analysts forecast that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARM. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Carisma Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.