Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CARM opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of $51.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.17. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $19.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARM. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
About Carisma Therapeutics
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
