Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,266,500 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 12,945,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122,665.0 days.
Fosun International Price Performance
FOSUF stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Fosun International has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.
About Fosun International
