The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Down 5.2% in May

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Buckle by 733.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Buckle Stock Down 0.5 %

Buckle stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. Buckle has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

