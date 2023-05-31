Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Decreases By 5.2%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,581,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GBAB opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

