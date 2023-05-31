Short Interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Drops By 5.2%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 813,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Consolidated Communications Stock Performance
Shares of CNSL opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 18.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on CNSL. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
