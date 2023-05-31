Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Short Interest Update

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 12,290,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 942,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea Biffi acquired 293,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $208,084.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 492,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,898.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASXC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 565,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 240,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 41.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85,487 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 3,692.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 98,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Asensus Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,124.07% and a negative return on equity of 68.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Asensus Surgical from $1.50 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Asensus Surgical from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

About Asensus Surgical

(Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.