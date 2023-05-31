BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,600 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the April 30th total of 707,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $110.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $94.14.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Vincent acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,513.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BOK Financial news, EVP Brad A. Vincent bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,420 shares of company stock valued at $518,765. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Articles

