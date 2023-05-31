Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 530,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of GLDD stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson bought 121,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $830,137.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,116.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 262,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,832 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
