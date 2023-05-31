Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Short Interest Up 17.0% in May

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after acquiring an additional 837,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after acquiring an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after acquiring an additional 423,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,977,000 after acquiring an additional 142,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after acquiring an additional 609,435 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

