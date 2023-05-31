Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.59% from the company’s previous close.

AMBA has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Ambarella Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.24. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $100,674.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,470. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,620,000 after buying an additional 202,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,042,000 after buying an additional 161,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,454,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

Featured Stories

