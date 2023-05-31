Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,738 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Match Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 107.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTCH. StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

