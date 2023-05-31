iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPP. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1,925.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

