Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 26,905 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,905 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,141,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,564,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5,311.5% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 124,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 122,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,183,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

