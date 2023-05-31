Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 23,598 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWC stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

