Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $114.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

