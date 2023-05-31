Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,696 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after buying an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,684,000 after buying an additional 226,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,521,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

