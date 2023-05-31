Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

