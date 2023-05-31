Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VMBS opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $49.33.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

