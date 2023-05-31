Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $592,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Creative Planning grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG opened at $2,071.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,884.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,656.89. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,259 shares of company stock worth $24,009,271 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

