Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Makes New $442,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,358,000 after buying an additional 359,380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after buying an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,673,000 after buying an additional 255,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

