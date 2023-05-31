Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 11,098 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

