American International Group Inc. Sells 9,499 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of United States Steel worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in United States Steel by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,864,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 133.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE X opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on X. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

