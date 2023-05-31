Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in RLI were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RLI by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 41.5% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in RLI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI opened at $126.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.55. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

