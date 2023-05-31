Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after purchasing an additional 541,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after purchasing an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

