Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $5,166,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,314.72 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,461.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,474.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

