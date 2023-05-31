American International Group Inc. Sells 2,002 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sonoco Products worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $58,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

