First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $29,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $938.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

