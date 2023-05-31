American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 853,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,974. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

