Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Decreases By 6.2%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,280,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 69,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBD opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

