First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 30 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $471.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $478.39.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.25.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

