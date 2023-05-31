Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.
NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,399.00 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 3,490.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,233 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Entegris by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 27,777 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 401,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
