First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 592 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ball by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Trading Down 3.3 %

BALL opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BALL. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

