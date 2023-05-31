ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $728.26 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $747.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $287.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $658.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

