AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 229.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2 %

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,677.72.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,454.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,580.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,499.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,959.58 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.