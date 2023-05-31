Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

