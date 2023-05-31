The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 155,422 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Shares of HD stock opened at $292.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $293.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

