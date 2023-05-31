ING Groep NV Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 391.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,212 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 69,183 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 280,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,849,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 544,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.