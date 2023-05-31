ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.05% of Black Knight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,752,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,186,000 after purchasing an additional 740,142 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Black Knight by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,437,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,072,000 after purchasing an additional 603,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Black Knight by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,125,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,849,000 after purchasing an additional 508,079 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

BKI stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $70.12.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

