Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBA stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.72. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $66.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

