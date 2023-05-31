Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

TLK stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

(Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.