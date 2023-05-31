BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Workday by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

