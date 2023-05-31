Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,528.77 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,628.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,382.46.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,753.25.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

